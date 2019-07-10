Iran Quake: Information Bulletin n° 2 (9 Jul 2019)

The situation Report

An earthquake with the magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale hit the southern part of Iran in Golgir district in Masjed Soleyman County in Khuzestan province on Monday, 8 July 2019, with the depth of 17 kilometres at 11:30 a.m., local time. So far, more than 15 aftershocks have been recorded, the biggest of which has been 4.7 on the Richter scale. The quake affected areas as far as 15 km from the epicentre that include 56 villages with a population approximately 5,580 persons. 125 persons reported to be injured and one dead due to heart attack. The quake, also, was felt in Kohgiluyeh and Buyer Ahmad, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Bushehr and Lorestan provinces.

According to Relief and Rescue Organization of Iranian Red Crescent, Masjed Soleyman, Baghmalek, Izeh and Haftkel in Khuzestan province and Kalteh Bahmani and Sar Asiyab villages in Kohgiluyeh and Buyer Ahmad province have been affected.

Assessments were conducted in 23 villages out of them 14 villages reported partial light damages. 82 houses in Masjed Soleyman and Izeh were affected lightly as well.

Following the occurrence of the quake, the branches of Relief and Rescue Organisation of the Iranian Red Crescent in the neighbourhood have stayed in alert. 23 teams were dispatched to the affected areas for primary assessment. Relief items and food were sent to Masjed Soleyman. One emergency sheltering camp site has been set up and 6 other ones will be prepared to reside more than 400 affected people.

In relief operation 6 relief vehicles, 5 ambulances, one helicopter (for assessment) and 6 operational teams (consisted of 16 relief workers) has been utilised for relief services.

