Iran Quake: Information Bulletin n° 1 (8 Jul 2019)

An earthquake with the magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale hit southern part of Iran in Masjed Soleyman and Golgir in Khuzestan province on Monday, 8 July 2019, with the depth of 17 kilometer at 11:30 a.m local time. So far, more than 7 aftershocks have been recorded, the biggest of which has been 4.7 on the Richter scale.

According to the assessments and the local government announcement no casualties and big damages have been reported. However, the one of the hospital of the city has been evacuated due to the threats of collapsing walls and unsafe condition. The assessment was conducted in 15 villages and local houses were affected with partial light damages and 8 houses have been damaged up to 50 percent. Also, 45 injuries have been reported due to earthquake and one dead because of heart attack.

Iranian Red Crescent

Following the occurrence of the quake, Relief and Rescue Organisation of the Iranian Red Crescent Society has dispatched assessment and operational teams to the affected areas together with ambulances and two helicopters.

