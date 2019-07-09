09 Jul 2019

Iran Quake: Information Bulletin n° 1 (8 Jul 2019)

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (97.48 KB)

The situation Report

This bulletin is being issued for information, and reflects the current situation and details available at this time.

An earthquake with the magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale hit southern part of Iran in Masjed Soleyman and Golgir in Khuzestan province on Monday, 8 July 2019, with the depth of 17 kilometer at 11:30 a.m local time. So far, more than 7 aftershocks have been recorded, the biggest of which has been 4.7 on the Richter scale.

According to the assessments and the local government announcement no casualties and big damages have been reported. However, the one of the hospital of the city has been evacuated due to the threats of collapsing walls and unsafe condition. The assessment was conducted in 15 villages and local houses were affected with partial light damages and 8 houses have been damaged up to 50 percent. Also, 45 injuries have been reported due to earthquake and one dead because of heart attack.

Iranian Red Crescent

Following the occurrence of the quake, Relief and Rescue Organisation of the Iranian Red Crescent Society has dispatched assessment and operational teams to the affected areas together with ambulances and two helicopters.

Contact information

For further information specifically related to this operation, please contact:

Tel: +98 21 88662618-9

Fax: +98 21 88201052

Email: intdep@rcs.ir

Website: en.rcs.ir

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.