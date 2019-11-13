13 Nov 2019

Iran opens 1st int'l humanitarian minesweeping training center

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

According to the Defense Ministry website, the center aims at training experts in minesweeping and the relevant fields for countries that are struggling with the issue of mines left over from wars.

He said the center will focus on upgrading the scientific level of the training regarding humanitarian minesweeping in the region and the world.

Workshops for discovering and neutralizing mines and ammunition, individual and mechanized protection of sweeping, exhibition of improvised explosive devices (IED), and simulation of mine fields among services provide3d in this center.

The center simulates the war-stricken areas of southwestern Iran with different scenarios for training. The scenarios include various obstacles and contamination.

Among other facilities of the center are accommodation, air transportation, and health and treatment services.

Iran has aimed to clean all the mines left from the Iraqi invasion of Iran in order to let the contaminated area to develop economically and socially and also provide safe living conditions for the people of the areas. Iran also tries to transfer its experiences to other countries.

9417**1424

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.