Iran: New Arrivals from Afghanistan - August 2021

The situation in Afghanistan has remained highly volatile since the onset of security developments in August 2021. Over 989,000 Afghans have been displaced in their country due to conflict and violence, amid what is a humanitarian emergency of internal displacement and acute food insecurity, with continuing concerns about targeted violence and human rights violations.

UNHCR Iran has seen an increase in the number of approaches by newly arrived Afghans in need of international protection. Most Afghans fleeing to Iran are doing so in an irregular manner through unofficial border crossings and with the help of smugglers, as official border points remain closed for entry to persons without valid passports and visas intending to seek asylum. UNHCR currently lacks sustained access to border areas and is only able to report on newly arrived Afghans who have reached us through our hotlines and receptions.

In February 2022, UNHCR issued a Guidance Note on the International Protection Needs of People Fleeing Afghanistan, which calls on countries to keep their borders open for Afghans seeking international protection, suspend the forcible return of Afghan nationals, as well as for resettlement spaces to be allocated to Afghan refugees currently in Iran, with flexible criteria.

In April 2022, the Iranian Ministry of Interior announced the undertaking of a Headcount of all undocumented Afghan nationals in Iran, including the new arrivals. The Headcount was concluded on 30 June 2022. According to the Ministry of Interior, approximately 2.2 million undocumented Afghan nationals were registered and received headcount laissez-passers which are valid until 22 October 2022.