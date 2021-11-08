Iran: New Arrivals from Afghanistan (as of 6 November 2021)

The situation in Afghanistan remains highly volatile. Over half a million of Afghans have been displaced in their country due to conflict this year alone, while UNHCR in Iran has seen an increase in the number of approaches by newly arrived Afghans in need of international protection in the past months. Most Afghans fleeing to Iran are doing so irregularly through unofficial border crossings and with the help of smugglers, as official borders remain closed for persons without valid passports and visas intending to seek asylum. The actual numbers of new arrivals to Iran are likely to be much higher than presented in this document; different government officials at various times and events have unofficially stated that the number of new arrivals may range between 100,000-300,000. UNHCR continues to face challenges in monitoring arrivals and verifying figures, due to the absence of a centralized registration system and continued lack of comprehensive and sustained access to border areas. As such, UNHCR is only able to report on newly arrived persons who have reached us through our hotlines and receptions, and is not able to confirm trends and figures. UNHCR has issued a non-return advisory for Afghanistan on 16 August, calling on governments to halt the return of Afghans, and continues to call on countries to keep their borders open for Afghans seeking international protection, as well as for resettlement spaces to be allocated to Afghan refugees currently in Iran, with flexible criteria.