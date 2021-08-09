Iran + 1 more
Iran – New Afghan arrivals in Sistan and Baluchistan provinces (DG ECHO, NGOs, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2021)
Several hundred Afghans flew to Iran from 5 August, escaping fighting around Zaranj in the Afghan province of Nimroz.
Informal sources confirm that many more families have entered Iran and sought protection from extended family networks, while hundreds of others are understood to be travelling towards the border seeking safety and asylum in Iran.
New arrivals are reprtedly hosted in existing settlements in the Sistan and Baluchistan province. Both Milak and Niatak camps will require infrastructure strengthening to host new arrivals, according to provincial sources.