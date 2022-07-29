Iran - Landslides and Floods ( Iranian Red Crescent , NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2022)

-
Heavy rain has affected Tehran province (northern Iran) in the past few days, triggering landslides and flash floods resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the events occurred in Emamzadeh Davoud village (western Tehran) where eight people died, 19 are still missing, and nine others have been injured.
The Iranian Red Crescent is providing help to those affected and has already relocated 500 people to safe areas.
Over the past week, 18 provinces of Iran have been affected by flood events.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area.