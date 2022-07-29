Iran

Iran - Landslides and Floods ( Iranian Red Crescent , NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2022)

  • Heavy rain has affected Tehran province (northern Iran) in the past few days, triggering landslides and flash floods resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the events occurred in Emamzadeh Davoud village (western Tehran) where eight people died, 19 are still missing, and nine others have been injured.

  • The Iranian Red Crescent is providing help to those affected and has already relocated 500 people to safe areas.

  • Over the past week, 18 provinces of Iran have been affected by flood events.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area.

