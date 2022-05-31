Iran: Hormozgan Earthquake - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF Operation n° MDRIR007

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Despite the continuous delays in transferring funds to IRCS which are impeding timely implementations, this DREF operation has been extended for an additional two months, allowing for the transfer of the DREF funds and the continuation of the planned cash distributions once the money is deposited in their accounts. All other activities under the DREF have been completed. The IRCS responded to the affected people in the province and those in neigboring provinces by utilizing its resources.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster

According to the Iranian Seismological centre, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Ghale' Ghazi district, near Fin city in Hormozgan province of South Iran at 15:37 local time. The affected area includes one city and 137 villages with a total population of approximately 9,121 households (34,394 people). Surrounding affected cities are Haji Abad, Bandar Abbas, and Roudan. A total number of 100 volunteers were deployed to the affected areas to participate in the relief and rescue operation. According to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 104 individuals were injured, and one died as a result of the power pole collapse throughout the disaster. People in the affected areas were terrified and assumed to stay outside overnight. Slight cracks in the walls of buildings were seen in the villages near the epicenter, Fin district, Sarzeh, and Rezvan villages. The worst-affected villages are West Gishan, Aab Shirin, Zartoo Bala & Paeen, Roodshoor, Gohareh Chelo, and Chahkal.