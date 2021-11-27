Iran: Hormozgan Earthquake Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRIR007

EQ-2021-000177-IRN

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

According to the Iranian Seismological centre, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Ghale' Ghazi district, near Fin city in Hormozgan province of South Iran on 14 November 2021 at 15:37 local time. So far, 88 aftershocks (the biggest one with 6.2 Richter at 21:20 local time has hit the region). The affected area consists of one city and 137 villages, with a total population of approximately 9,121 households (36,484 people). In addition, affected cities in the surrounding area include Haji Abad, Bandar Abbas, and Roudan, which effects were felt in the Kerman and Fars provinces as well. According to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 99 individuals were injured, and one died as a result of the power pole collapse. People in the affected areas are terrified and are expected to stay outside overnight for a week, as aftershocks continue to strike at regular intervals. Slight cracks in the walls of buildings can be seen primarily in the villages near the epicenter, Fin district, Sarzeh, and Rezvan villages. The worst-affected villages are West Gishan, Aab Shirin, Zartoo Bala & Paeen, Roodshoor, Gohareh Chelo, and Chahkal.

Summary of the current response

As soon as the seismological center reported the event, the emergency operations center (EOC) at the provincial and headquarters levels were activated. The EOC in the relief and rescue organization is managing and coordinating the operation with the EOCs in Hormozgan, Fars, Kerman, and Bousher provinces. Operational teams from the 4 provinces are on high alert/standby. Local assessment teams (11 teams) from Roudan, Haji Abad, and Bandar Abbas are immediately deployed to the field. The EOCs' video connection is configured to maintain a close connection with the field. Continuous data exchange is also established at the provincial level with the EMS and road department command centers. At the community level, Helal House public teams (9 from Kerman, 10 from Bousher, and 24 from Hormozgan) activated and started the rapid assessment process, allowing operational teams to focus on the most affected areas. Two rescue helicopters remained on alert.

Two emergency shelter rapid response teams (15 persons) were deployed from the provinces of Fars and Kerman. A total of 21 rescue vehicles were also mobilized to support the operation. Household items including 5,000 blankets, 5,629 family tents, and 5,000 groundsheets are sent from the neighboring provinces to the IRCS Hormozgan branch. For the first 72 hours, 2,700 food parcels are delivered to the affected branch. An emergency camp with 400 family tents has been set up in Khalije Fars gym located in Bandar Abbas city. The distribution process started with 222 family tents mainly in villages and remote areas where they were most needed. In Rezvan district, 170 tents and in Kamarbandi district 1,991 family tents distributed in Fin district and surrounding villages. In addition, 112 food parcels were distributed.

Immediate emergency medical services were provided on the spot, as well as first aid for those who did not require referrals. More than 90 patients were transported to hospitals, and youth volunteers visited safe spaces/transitional shelters on a regular basis to provide PSS activities to children, adolescents, and the elderly in order to prevent psychological harm and negative effects from the disaster.