Iran: Hormozgan Earthquake 2022 - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRIR010

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

According to the Iranian Seismological Center, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sayeh Khosh village near Khamir port in Hormozgan province of South Iran on 2nd July 2022 at 02:02 am local time. So far, 81 aftershocks (the biggest one with 6.1 Richter at 03:55 local time has hit the region). The affected area consists of one city and 55 villages, with a total population of approximately 5,318 households (22,216 people). In addition, affected cities in the surrounding area include Kamir port, Kang, Lengeh port, Qeshm, and Kish islands which effects were felt in the Kerman and Fars provinces and some countries in the region as well. According to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 84 individuals were injured and 5 died because of the quake. People in the affected areas are worried, and it is expected that many will stay outside overnight in the following days as aftershocks continue. Many buildings have been damaged, and some infrastructures destroyed. Cracks on the walls of buildings can be seen primarily in the villages near the epicenter and surrounding areas. The worstaffected villages are Kooshk, Konkh, Berke Seflin, Saye Khosh, Gavmiri, Chahderaz, Tang Sim, Doab, Basaeidoo, Chah Sahrghi, Gooran.