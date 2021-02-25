Iran at a glance, October 2020

HEALTH

UNHCR supports the efforts of the Ministry of Health to include refugees in the national health care system. Free primary health care, including vaccinations, essential medicines and maternal and child health services are available to all, regardless of their documentation status. Refugees also have access to universal public health insurance to cover secondary and tertiary health care, on par with nationals.

UNHCR covers the insurance premium for up to 100,000 of the most vulnerable refugees, while others can enroll by paying the premium themselves.

EDUCATION

All children in Iran have access to primary and secondary education regardless of their documentation status. Refugee, undocumented and foreign children study side by side with Iranian school children, while following the same national curriculum. Higher education can also be accessed by Afghans and Iraqis. In 2016, the Government of Iran removed ‘refugee specific’ fees, ensuring education is accessible to all. UNHCR also supports the government in constructing schools and in providing literacy training to refugees.

LIVELIHOOD

UNHCR implements a diverse portfolio of livelihoods interventions for refugees. These projects include certified technical and vocational training and other income generating projects. Supporting refugees to access livelihoods opportunities can prepare them to become more self sufficient and better able to meet the basic needs of their families. Refugees can thus also increase their economic potential, enabling them to contribute to their host community and one day, their home country, when conditions become conducive for returns.