Iran at a glance, July 2022

Iran has been one of the world’s leading refugee hosts for over forty years.

In August 2021, following the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, many Afghans fled to Iran. UNHCR rapidly scaled up its operation in Iran to respond to the large number of new arrivals and their urgent needs for assistance.

Within the framework of the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR), UNHCR supports the Government of Iran in implementing inclusive refugee policies. The SSAR also facilitates coordinated protection approaches among partners, consensus-building on international protection priorities, and dialogue and partnerships in support of the Afghan refugee situation.