Iran at a glance, December 2021

HEALTH

UNHCR supports the efforts of the Ministry of Health to include refugees in the national health care system. Free primary health care, including vaccinations, essential medicines and maternal and child health services are available to all, regardless of their documentation status. Refugees also have access to universal public health insurance to cover secondary and tertiary health care, on par with nationals. In 2021, UNHCR covered the insurance premium for up to 120,000 of the most vulnerable refugees, while others could enroll by paying the premium themselves.

EDUCATION

All children in Iran have access to primary and secondary education regardless of their documentation status.

Refugee, undocumented and foreign children study side by side with Iranian school children, while following the same national curriculum. Higher education can also be accessed by Afghans and Iraqis. In 2016, the Government of Iran removed ‘refugee-specific’ fees, ensuring education is accessible to all. UNHCR also supports the government in constructing schools and in providing literacy training to refugees.

LIVELIHOOD

UNHCR implements a diverse portfolio of livelihoods interventions for refugees. These projects include certified technical and vocational training and other income generating projects. Supporting refugees to access livelihoods opportunities can prepare them to become more self-sufficient and better able to meet the basic needs of their families. Refugees can thus also increase their economic potential, enabling them to contribute to their host community and one day, their home country, when conditions become conducive for returns

VOLREP

By the end of 2021 UNHCR facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 865 Afghans and 11 Iraqis to their home country. This represents a slight decrease compared to the 948 repatriations facilitated in the same period in 2020. Considering the size of the Afghan population in Iran, the overall number of registered refugees returning to Afghanistan remains very low.

RESETTLEMENT

UNHCR advocates for more third-country solutions for refugees. The resettlement quota for 2021 was zero. It is projected that in 2022, 80,000 refugees will need resettlement (10% of the refugee population).