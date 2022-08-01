Iran - Floods update (Iranian Red Crescent, IRIMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most provinces across the country (24 out 31) since the second half of July, triggering rivers to overflow and causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The worst affected provinces are: Tehran, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Kerman.
The media reports, as of 31 July, 69 fatalities, 45 people still missing and more than 6,500 evacuees (over 5,200 of whom are in emergency shelters according to the Iranian Red Crescent). In addition, 20,000 homes have been damaged and tens of thousands of animals and livestock have perished. The Iranian Red Crescent reports to have provided relief services to more than 27,000 flood-affected people across the country.
Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall with locally heavy rainfall is forecast over the southern provinces.