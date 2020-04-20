Iran - Floods update (DG ECHO, IRCS, UN OCHA, IRIMO, IRNA, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash 20 April 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting most of Iran since the beginning of April, resulting in casualties and widespread damage. Since 10 April, central and east provinces of the country have been particularly impacted, especially: Isfahan, Tehran, Alborz, South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Qom, Qazvin, Kerman, Kermanshah, Golestan, Gilan, Lorestan, and Yazd. UN OCHA reports, as of 20 April, 7 fatalities across Yazd, Markazi, Kerman, and Razavi Khorasan Provinces. In addition, more than 300 evacuated people, and over 2,500 rescued people were reported across the affected Provinces. Media also report several roads blocked throughout a number of villages. This comes in addition to the casualties and widespread damage already reported as of 2 April, due to floods, in south and central provinces of Iran, including 21 deaths, more than 22 other people injured and damage to infrastructure and agriculture sector worth USD 120 million. Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the Gulf coastal area, north Provinces, and over Sistan and Baluchistan Province.