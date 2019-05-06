Iran floods : Rapid Needs Assessment April 2019 in Golestan, Kermanshah, Lorestan and Khuzestan province

Executive Summary

Starting in mid March, Iran experienced 3 major waves of rain and floods within a two week period in what has since been described as a 1 in 100 year event.

According to Government officials, 140 rivers burst their banks, leading to flash floods which affected 25 of the 31 provinces. By mid April 2019, an estimated 12 million people had been affected, 2 000 000 of whom are in need of immediate assistance. The scale of the damage on a personal level is extensive. 65 000 houses totally destroyed, and 114 000 damaged. Entire villages evacuated and approximately 366 000 people displaced.

Record rainfalls, with some areas receiving 70% of their annual rainfall in a single day have devastated agricultural lands. For a country who, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, as of 2015 is among the world’s top 5 producers for a number of fruits and nuts, the destruction of thousands of hectares of agricultural land will have dire long term consequences for the economy. Similarly, the grand scale loss of livestock will affect both food security and the livelihood conditions for many households.

In the immediate, there are entire villages who have no shelters, who cannot access clean drinking water, who do not have the means to take care of their personal hygiene needs, who have lost their livelihoods, and whose children are unable to attend school. Due to the destruction of public infrastructure, these communities have no access to healthcare facilities which have been totally or partially destroyed. Where undamaged by the floods, access to a healthcare facility may not be possible due to an approximate 36% of the country’s road network being washed away (12 000 km), or because the bridge linking the village to the facility is one of thousands which have simply disappeared in the wake of the floods.

Needs between the 4 provinces visited and assessed by NRC teams vary to the degree required, but are similar in nature. NRC have been fortunate in being granted approval to visit these sites, and is encouraged by the positive attitude of the local authorities when expressing readiness to support the immediate aftermath of the floods. Donor response has been equally encouraging, guided by the fact that at the time of writing, an estimated 3 billion USD is required to return to pre-flood status.

Sanitation facilities are urgently required. There are not enough facilities to accommodate the 270 000 who have been provided with temporary shelters in public spaces such as undamaged schools, mosques or public centres .

Clean drinking water is a necessity, as is basic hygiene supplies, especially for women and children. Temporary education spaces, equipment and stationery are required in the short term to provide safe spaces for the estimated 170 000 students who were originally educated in the almost 6 000 destroyed or damaged classrooms in only 3 provinces. Alternative livelihood opportunities or restored access to income for the 1.8 million affected individuals needs to be provided.

Following positive feedback from the Government, NRC will provide assistance in the coming days, which includes hygiene kits containing essential personal items for each household, non-food items, kitchen sets and cash assistance to help families meet their basic needs. NRC will also provide additional sludge pumps to evacuate mud and water in flooded areas and respond to critical needs in water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH). Support to education facilities will be provided so that children have what they need to finish the school year successfully.