Iran - Floods (Media, Iran Meteorological Organization) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Oct 2018
- Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and sandstorms, have been affecting several areas of the country over the past week.
- According to media reports, as of 9 October, nine people were killed by floods in Gilan and Mazandaran provinces and over 145 people were injured by a sandstorm on 8 October in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan. 143 have been evacuated, 660 houses have been damaged and over 6 990 people have received relief in the worst affected provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, Golestan, North Khorasan, Isfahan and Yazd. No additional rainfall is forecast.