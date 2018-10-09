09 Oct 2018

Iran - Floods (Media, Iran Meteorological Organization) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Oct 2018
  • Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and sandstorms, have been affecting several areas of the country over the past week.
  • According to media reports, as of 9 October, nine people were killed by floods in Gilan and Mazandaran provinces and over 145 people were injured by a sandstorm on 8 October in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan. 143 have been evacuated, 660 houses have been damaged and over 6 990 people have received relief in the worst affected provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, Golestan, North Khorasan, Isfahan and Yazd. No additional rainfall is forecast.

