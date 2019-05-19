Iran floods leave people with limited access to life-saving health services

On 18 March 2019, a flood hit the eastern part of Mazandaran and Golestan provinces after four days of heavy rain. A few days later, additional floods in the west, southwest, and northeast of the country affected thousands of people. Shortly after, a third wave of heavy rains commenced.

As of 9 April, a total of 28 provinces have been affected by the floods (out of 31 provinces in total).

Overall, a total of 42 269 129 people have been affected by the floods across, almost 392,859 people have been displaced, 84 have died, and around 20,573 persons were injured.

The total estimated population in need of immediate health care assistance is around 3,000,000 people.

3M People in need for health care assistance

392K People internally displaced due to the flood

397K Children affected in the most vulnerable areas

1040 Health facilities damaged in the most affected areas

28 Provinces affected by the floods (out of 31 provinces)

20657 Deaths (84) and injuries (20573) due to the floods

The floods have fully and partially destroyed 1040 health facilities and 81 hospitals, leaving patients with limited access to essential and life-saving health services.

In some provinces, health facilities are not functional due to inaccessibility due to road blocks, running water, and landslides as well as due to standing water in buildings.

Health workers are not able to reach populations in need, as transportation and infrastructure has been destroyed.

"WHO is continuing to provide full support to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the people in the Islamic Republic of Iran to address urgent health needs and undertake recovery measure." Dr Christoph Hamelmann - WHO Representative for the Islamic Republic of Iran