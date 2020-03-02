Iran
Iran - Floods (IRNA, IRIMO,Copernicus EMS, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2020)
- Heavy rain since 24 February triggered widespread floods across south-west Iran, including Lorestan and Khuzestan provinces.
- Damage to several roads and bridges have cut off access to at least 58 villages. Many houses have been damaged, in particular along the banks of Kashkan river. Water levels in the Dez and Karkheh dams in Khuzestan have risen.
- The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated on 25 February and 3 grading maps have been produced of the affected area.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast across the affected provinces.