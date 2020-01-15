Iran - Floods (IRIMO, Copernicus EMS, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jan 2020 — View Original
- 3 are now dead in southern Iran and one person is missing following recent floods, with Kerman, Sistan, Baluchestan, and Hormozgan worst affected. Thousands of houses have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of people displaced. Floodwaters cut off road access to many villages, which remain isolated. Further rain is expected in the area over 15-16 January.
- The EU's Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated and 12 grading maps assessing the damage have been produced.