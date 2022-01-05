Iran
Iran - Floods (IRCS, NOAA-CPC, media floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 January 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting 17 Provinces of Iran (mostly Kerman, Fars, Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan) over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), six people have died in southern Iran and more than 20,000 people have been affected. The IRCS is providing help for those most affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over parts of central and southern Iran.