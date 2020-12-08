Iran
Iran - Floods (Iranian Red Cross, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 December 2020)
- Heavy rain caused severe flooding in Dashtestan (Bushehr Province) in Iran.
- Media report, at least 7 people have died in rain-related incidents in the country over the last few days. Red Crescent teams with more than 100 aid workers, are providing assistance for those in need. Relief items, including blankets, plastic nylons, moquette, food parcels, heating devices were distributed to the affected families.
- This is the second series of flooding in the country in two weeks. In late November, heavy rain caused inundation and flooding in 9 provinces of Iran.