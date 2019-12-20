20 Dec 2019

Iran - Floods (Iranian Red Crescent, IRIMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rain has been reported across south Iran (particularly the Provinces of Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Bushehr) causing widespread floods.
  • According to media, one person is still missing in Hormozgan Province, at least 300 people have been displaced and 1,000 affected in the Provinces of Khuzestan and Bushehr.
  • The Iranian Red Crescent is providing food and non-food items (including emergency sheltering) to the affected population.
  • For the next 24 hours, no rain is forecast over the country.

