Iran - Floods (Iranian Red Crescent, IRIMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 20 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been reported across south Iran (particularly the Provinces of Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Bushehr) causing widespread floods.
- According to media, one person is still missing in Hormozgan Province, at least 300 people have been displaced and 1,000 affected in the Provinces of Khuzestan and Bushehr.
- The Iranian Red Crescent is providing food and non-food items (including emergency sheltering) to the affected population.
- For the next 24 hours, no rain is forecast over the country.