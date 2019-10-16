Iran - Floods (Iranian Red Crescent, IRIMO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2019)
Heavy rain affected northern provinces (Guilan, Mazandaran and Golestan) on 12-14 October, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Iranian Red Crescent, 1 person died, 6 people were injured and more than 100 affected. In addition, several houses and roads have been flooded.
Red Crescent teams provided relief services to those affected.
For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over northern Iran.