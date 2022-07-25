Iran

Iran - Floods (Floodlist, IRNA, media, IRIMO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting south-western Iran (particularly Fars province) since 22 July, triggering rivers overflow (in particular the Roudbal river) floods and flash floods and that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • Media report, as of 25 July, 22 fatalities, two persons still missing and around 90 injured people across ten villages in the aforementioned province. The worst affected areas are the villages nearby Estahban city.

  • Over the next 24 hours, dryer conditions are forecast over Fars province.

