21 Jan 2020

Iran - Floods (DG ECHO, Humanitarian partners, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original

Since 11 January, heavy rains and river overflowing have led to widespread floods, affecting especially Sistan and Baluchistan (SB), Hormozgan and Kerman. Depth of water reached 8 metres. New waves of rain are expected.

In SB, 13 counties are particularly impacted with thousands of people displaced and living in emergency shelters. 500 roads to villages are blocked, 719 villages damaged as well as agricultural land, livestock, schools, health clinics. First estimates report more than 200 000 people directly affected; 100 000 people have their houses at least partially destroyed. Infrastructure and agriculture losses reach USD 100 million. Telecommunications are cut off.

In Hormozgan, floods have affected villages and infrastructure, including roads and water facilities. Most pressing humanitarian needs are safe drinking water, food, hygiene aid.

First emergency, life-saving relief has been provided by Iranian authorities, the Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Military. There is a raising concern about the risk of communicable waterborne diseases, disruption to schooling and livelihoods.

Some humanitarian partners are supporting the response from their stocks. Funds are requested. A needs assessment field mission is ongoing.

EU Copernicus was activated and provided mapping of affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.