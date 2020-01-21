Iran - Floods (DG ECHO, Humanitarian partners, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2020)

Since 11 January, heavy rains and river overflowing have led to widespread floods, affecting especially Sistan and Baluchistan (SB), Hormozgan and Kerman. Depth of water reached 8 metres. New waves of rain are expected.

In SB, 13 counties are particularly impacted with thousands of people displaced and living in emergency shelters. 500 roads to villages are blocked, 719 villages damaged as well as agricultural land, livestock, schools, health clinics. First estimates report more than 200 000 people directly affected; 100 000 people have their houses at least partially destroyed. Infrastructure and agriculture losses reach USD 100 million. Telecommunications are cut off.

In Hormozgan, floods have affected villages and infrastructure, including roads and water facilities. Most pressing humanitarian needs are safe drinking water, food, hygiene aid.

First emergency, life-saving relief has been provided by Iranian authorities, the Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Military. There is a raising concern about the risk of communicable waterborne diseases, disruption to schooling and livelihoods.

Some humanitarian partners are supporting the response from their stocks. Funds are requested. A needs assessment field mission is ongoing.

EU Copernicus was activated and provided mapping of affected areas.