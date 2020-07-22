Iran - Floods (DG ECHO, humanitarian partners, authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2020)

Since 14 July, severe rain affected different provinces of Iran, mainly in north and north-west of the country including North Khorasan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Gilan, Ardebil and East-Azerbaijan. Heavy rain led to flood in 4 provinces, several fatalities and damage have been reported. Since the beginning of 2019, this flood is the fourth major flood affecting different provinces at the same time across the country. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is on the ground to assess the situation of each of the provinces and provide assistance to the affected communities. The response is challenged by the ongoing COVID-19 severe pandemic in the country, being the north provinces in red alert for the COVID-19 outbreak, evacuating the population and accommodating them in shared emergency temporary shelters, as a quick response for the affected households, represent a strong concern.