Iran: Floods Appeal n° MDRIR002 Operation Update #03

The one-month Operation Update provides recent information on the situation and progress of the ongoing response operation. The operational strategy of the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) is pursued, with activities implemented in line with EPoA timelines.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfalls and storms continued for weeks from mid-March to April 2019 onwards and resulted in flooding in almost all of the country’s 31 provinces. About 140 rivers burst their banks, with the provinces of Golestan (northeastern Iran), Ilam, Lorestan and Khuzestan (all southwestern Iran) being hit most severely by this 100-year flood. On 26 April, after the breakdown of a floodgate, the city of Aqqala (Golestan) was flooded, triggering the evacuation of around 700 families. The foods affected 10 million people (about one in eight citizens of Iran), leaving 2 million in need of humanitarian assistance (including 500,000 women in reproductive age, thereof about 7,100 pregnant). 78 persons lost their lives, 1,137 people are reported injured. More than 3,800 cities and villages have been hit by the floods, destroying 65,000 houses, damaging another 114,000 houses, more than 1,200 schools and 70 hospitals / health centers, and causing massive destruction to infrastructure (e.g. 159 main roads and 700 bridges being damaged). About 365,000 people were temporarily displaced, staying in emergency / temporary shelters or with relatives.

Agricultural areas were heavily hit, 1 million hectares of farmland being flooded, with crops ahead of harvest and livestock being lost. The drinking water system has been repaired in a majority of affected villages; power has been restored in some 60% of the affected communities. The main needs are in the sectors of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); health, shelter, agriculture and livelihoods.

With stable weather conditions and forecasts, waters in the Northeast of the country have widely receded, while vast areas of country’s southwestern region of Khuzestan (delta-region for some of Iran’s main rivers) remain flooded.

According to the authorities, the disaster has caused some USD 4.1 billion of damage on various sectors (including USD 1.5 billion in agriculture).