Iran - Floods and landslides, update (DG ECHO, IRCS, media, IRIMO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

According to media reports, at least 95 people have died, 200 are still missing and many more have been injured. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has provided relief services to more than 78,000 flood-affected people, transported 3,562 people to safe areas and provided emergency shelter to more than 11,212 people. Floodwaters have inundated 1,428 villages across Iran, affected 162 transportation routes and destroyed more than 20,000 homes.