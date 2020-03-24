Iran - Flood (DG ECHO, IRIMO, NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, started on 21 March, have caused fatalities and damage in seven provinces of Iran.

According to official news, at least 11 people died, and 17 other were injured across Hormozgan, Fars, Bushehr, Qom, Gilan, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

Flood water caused extensive damage to local infrastructure, buildings and livestock. Reports from Busheher province confirmed power outages across several villages and mudslides between Rahak and Dir cities.

Since 2019, this is the third flood affecting different provinces all around the country. Some provinces, like Sistan-Baluchistan and Hormozgan, were also affected by the recent floods in January 2020.

IRCS is already on the ground to assess the situation of each province. As the crisis is ongoing, assessments and information will be updated continuously.