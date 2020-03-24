Iran

Iran - Flood (DG ECHO, IRIMO, NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

  • Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, started on 21 March, have caused fatalities and damage in seven provinces of Iran.

  • According to official news, at least 11 people died, and 17 other were injured across Hormozgan, Fars, Bushehr, Qom, Gilan, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

  • Flood water caused extensive damage to local infrastructure, buildings and livestock. Reports from Busheher province confirmed power outages across several villages and mudslides between Rahak and Dir cities.

  • Since 2019, this is the third flood affecting different provinces all around the country. Some provinces, like Sistan-Baluchistan and Hormozgan, were also affected by the recent floods in January 2020.

  • IRCS is already on the ground to assess the situation of each province. As the crisis is ongoing, assessments and information will be updated continuously.

  • No heavy rainfall is forecast over south Iran in the next 24 hours.

