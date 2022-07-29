Iran Flash Update - Flash Floods and Mudslide in North-Western Tehran #1 (As of 29 July 2022)

Flash Floods and Mudslide in North-Western Tehran Killing seven

(As of 12:00 pm on 29 July 2022)

Flash floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains in the early hours of 28 July have left seven dead, nine injured and 19 missing in Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in north-western Tehran.

Search and rescue operation by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Tehran Province has been ongoing with 121 relief workers, 10 rescue dog teams and 20 operational vehicles deployed to rescue the affected households and search for the missing. So far, more than 500 people have been evacuated to safer locations.

Tehran crisis management committee, chaired by the Mayor of Tehran is following the situation.

Iran’s Meteorological Organization on 27 July declared the highest level of warning for the provinces of Yazd, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Bushehr and Hormozgan. It is reported that 21 provinces of the country are possible to be affected by heavy rains and floods until Monday, 1 August 2022. Many roads in Sistan and Baluchestan and Kerman Provinces have already been flooded amid the torrential rains.

Ahead of the landslide, it also warned residents of Tehran’s mountainous areas about heavy rains and floods warning that heavier rains were expected later that day.