Iran - Flash floods (Floodlist, CatNat, IRIMO, media) (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting most of Iran since early May, triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The worst affected Provinces are Yazd, Kerman and South Khorasan in central-eastern Iran. Other affected Provinces are Isfahan, Semnan, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, East Azerbaijan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Mazandaran, Khuzestan, and Tehran.

Media report, as of 7 May, ten fatalities, one person still missing, more than 200 displaced people, and 146 damaged houses across Yazd, Kerman and South Khorasan. In addition, more than 1,810 affected people were reported across the other mentioned Provinces.