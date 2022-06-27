Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2022)

An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Bandar Lengeh County (Hormozgan Province, southern Iran) on 25 June at 3.37 UTC (8.07 local time). The epicentre was located very close to Bandar Charak City (Hormozgan Province) and 30 km north-east of Kish Island.

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 5,000 people to strong shaking.

According to media reports, at least one person has died, while dozens have been injured.