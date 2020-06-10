Iran
Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2020)
- An earthquake of 5.7 M at a depth of 10 km hit Fars Province (south-west Iran) on 9 June at 17.18 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 6 km south-east of Chahtous Town.
- In the same area, a foreshock of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km occurred at 16.08 UTC, and several aftershocks between 4.2 M and 4.3 M followed the main event.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 2,000 people were exposed to strong shakings.
- There are no immediate reports of casualties but damage to some houses and power outages occurred in the affected area, rescue teams have been dispatched to assess the situation.