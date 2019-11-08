08 Nov 2019

Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, IRSC, ARISTOTLE Emergency Reporting, IRIMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Nov 2019
  • On 7 November at 23.47 UTC, an earthquake of 5.9M occurred in East Azerbaijan Province (north-western Iran), causing fatalities and damage.
  • The epicentre was approximately 15 km south of Sarab City. The Iranian Seismological Centre (IRSC) reported 4 aftershocks between 4-4.3M in the area. Up to 6,000 people were exposed to severe shaking, up to 76,000 to very strong shaking and up to 72,000 by strong shaking.
  • According to media reports, 6 people died in Varnakesh village (Mianeh County) and at least 345 people were injured. A number of houses were demolished in Torkamanchay City(Mianeh County).
  • Emergency and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area and food and relief supplies are being distributed to the affected families.

