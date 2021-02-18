Iran
Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, IRNA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2021)
- An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Zagros Mountains (southwestern Iran) on 18 February at 18.35 UTC (22.05 local time). The epicentre was approximately 9 km south-west of Sisakht City and 25 km north-west of Yasuj City (Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province).
- Up to 21,000 people were exposed to strong shaking and 44,000 to moderate shaking.
- According to media reports, at least 44 people were injured in Esfahan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces. Damage to buildings and roads have been reported. Sisakht sustained the majority of injuries and damage and Yasuj experienced power and water cuts.
- According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), seven Red Crescent assessment teams, medical teams, and road repair teams deployed to Sisakht. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and National Emergency Organisation's teams also deployed to the affected areas.