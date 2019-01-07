07 Jan 2019

Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Iranian Seismological Center, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original

  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.8, at a depth of 25 km, occurred in western Iran near the border with Iraq on 6 January at 13.42 UTC. The epicentre was located 23 km west of Gilan-e Gharb town (Kermanshah Province, Iran) and 33 km south-east of Khanaqin town (Diyala Governorate, Iraq).

  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 2 000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

  • As of 6 January at 8.00 UTC, there are no casualties or damage reported.

