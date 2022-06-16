Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Iranian Seismological Center, IRNA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

An earthquake of 5.5 M at a depth of 10 km (5.2 M at a depth of 8 km as reported by the Iranian Seismological Centre) occurred offshore near the south-western coast of Bandar Charak Rural District (Hormozgan Province, southern Iran) on 15 June at 6.06 UTC (17 March at 10.36 local time). The epicentre was located in the Persian Gulf, approximately 2.8 km south-west of Bandar e Taooneh Village (Hormozgan Province) and 21 km north-west of the north-eastern coast of Kish Island.