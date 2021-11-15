Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Iranian Seismological Center, IRNA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 November 2021)

Two earthquakes of 6.0 and 6.3 M (respectively 6.4 and 6.3 M as reported by the Iranian Seismological Centre) at a depth of 6 km and 10 km respectively occurred in Bandar Abbas County (central Hormozgan Province, southern Iran) on 14 November at 12.07 and 12.08 UTC (15.37, 15.38 local time).

The two epicentres were approximately 20 km northeast of Fin City (Bandar Abbas County).

At least 43 aftershocks with a magnitude up to 6.2 M have been registered in the area. Up to 1,000 people were exposed to severe shaking, 14,000 to very strong shaking and 536,000 to strong shaking.