Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Iranian Seismological Center, Iranian Red Crescent, IRNA) (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2021)

An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in North Khorasan Province (north-eastern Iran) on 17 May at 00.54 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 17 km northwest of Sankhast City and 60 km southwest of Bojnurd City, the capital of North Khorasan Province.

The Iranian Seismological Center reports several aftershocks with magnitude up to 4.0 M in the area. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 6,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent and IRNA, 33 people have been injured, 1,200 residential units have been damaged or destroyed and 37 villages affected.