09 Jul 2019

Iran - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Iranian Red Crescent, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original

An earthquake of 5.7M at a depth of 10 km occurred in southwestern Iran on 8 July at 7.00 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 28 km south-east of Masjed Soleyman City (Khuzestan Province). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking, while up to 17,000 people were exposed to strong shaking. As of 9 July, media report one fatality and at least 100 people injured. According to initial assessments, the event caused damage to Oil Hospital and to 1,000 residential buildings in Masjed Soleyman. The access to villages in the outskirts of Masjed Soleyman is blocked, while 400 families have been provided with emergency shelters. The affected population is being assisted with essential relief and food items, while damage assessment is still ongoing.

