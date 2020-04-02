Iran
Iran - COVID-19 update (humanitarian partners, Iranian authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 April 2020)
Iran is one of the worst affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic, as of 1 April, with 47,593 confirmed cases and 3,036 deaths. The confirmed COVID-19 cases across the all Eastern Mediterranean Region reached 57,474, as of 1 April. Iran is experiencing severe shortage of essential medical supplies such as ventilators, protective masks, surgical gowns, hand sanitizer and testing kits.
On 27 March, the Iranian Government announced a social distancing plan to break the transmission of COVID-19 and prevent further outbreaks.
Humanitarian partners with operational capacity in Iran report an urgent funding gap of over USD 28.9 million in the COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP).