Iran and FAO: Partnering for food and nutrition security and safeguarding natural resources

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has had a long lasting collaboration with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran since it joined FAO in 1953. The cooperation was strengthened with the re-opening of the country office in 1992, and over the years FAO has provided policy and technical assistance in promoting sustainable development of the country’s agriculture and rural sectors. More recently, the interventions have been focused on policy advice, capacity building and planning to increase agricultural productivity and improvements to forestry. Another key area of cooperation is the development of sustainable small-scale agriculture based on agro-ecological and climate-smart approaches.

Matching FAO’s expertise to Iran’s development priorities

FAO assistance in Iran is shaped by the FAO Country Programming Framework (CPF), which is centred on four priority areas.

Environmentally sustainable and climate-smart agriculture,

Food and nutrition security and food safety,

Inclusive and resilient rural development,

Knowledge-based economy and society.

Jointly developed and signed with the Government under the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad (MAJ), the CPF ensures cross-sectoral participation, thanks to the involvement of the Ministries of Health and Medical Education; Energy; Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare as well as academic institutions and field and decentralized institutions and structures.

In addition to supporting FAO’s Strategic Framework and regional priorities, the CPF is closely aligned with the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for Iran and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).