Iran + 1 more
Iran and Afghanistan - Floods (IRIMO, AMD, IRCS, Floodlist, IRNA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central and east Iran (particularly Yazd and Khorasan Razavi Provinces) as well as north Afghanistan (Badghis and Badakhshan Provinces) over the past few days, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) reports, as of 15 April, 4 new fatalities, of which 2 in Sabzevar City (Khorasan Razavi Province) and 2 across Yazd Province. One new person was reported still missing and one more injured in Khorasan Razavi. Several houses were damaged and more than 200 people were evacuated to emergency accommodation. Search and rescue operations continue.
- This comes in addition to the casualties and widespread damage already reported as of 2 April, due to floods, in south and central provinces of Iran, including 21 deaths, more than 22 other people injured and damage to infrastructure and agriculture sector worth US$120 million.
- In Afghanistan, media report, as of 15 April, 5 fatalities, of which 3 across Nasai District (Badakhshan Province) and 2 in Jawand District (Badghis Province). A number of houses were reported damaged across the aforementioned Districts.