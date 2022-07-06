Iran 2021 Annual Country Report Overview [EN/FA]

Overview

• Iran continued to be one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

• The operations focused on uninterrupted assistance to vulnerable refugees residing in settlements and disadvantaged local communities in the highly deprived provinces struck by drought and COVID-19.

• WFP successfully assisted around 30,600 refugees by providing three commodities (wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils) and cash. Almost 3,000 refugee girl students received education incentives and school feeding items were provided to 7,700 schoolchildren and 579 teachers with the aim of improving their education and nutrition status.

• WFP also stepped up to assist newly arrived refugees who were forced to leave Afghanistan, following the collapse of the official government and the power seizure by the Taliban though prepositioning food items.