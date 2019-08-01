The I.R Iran builds skills and capacities for natural disasters recovery planning and budgeting

Sustainable recovery from a natural disaster requires good planning and budgeting. Items such as damage assessments, recovery strategy, implementation arrangement that generates value in the affected communities, resource mobilization and smart budget allocation are part of Iran floods post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) initiative.

Iran held the second post-disaster needs assessment workshop on report writing for Iran floods damage and loss on 30-31 July 2019 at Planning and Budget Organization of Iran. The project is being implemented by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the support of UN agencies.

The Planning and Budget Organization of Iran leads the PDNA in coordination with the National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO). Representatives from line ministries, executive and provincial organizations from Lorestan, Golestan and Khuzestan Provinces and UN agencies in Iran attended this workshop.

Participants examined the extent and scope of damage and loss sorted into different damages including infrastructures, buildings and places, as well as human, social, cultural and educational according to the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of Planning and Budget Organization of Iran

The damage and loss report and the data gathered by the Planning and Budget Organization of Iran and the executive organizations will be used by the Government agencies for drafting sectoral reports and developing improved recovery and reconstruction management strategies. The Planning and Budget Organization of Iran is responsible for the coordination, combination of information, drafting and analysing the final report for each sector.

The PDNA workshop includes working groups in areas of vulnerable groups, disaster risk reduction, education, macro-economic impact assessment, energy, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, transport, agriculture, infrastructure, employment and livelihood, culture and tourism, environment, housing and settlement. Sectoral coherence and coordination is improved using this approach.

The recovery strategy for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damages caused by the recent floods will be formulated in the coming weeks to better serve the affected people.