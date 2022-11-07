Investigation needed into treatment of children during Iran protests: Save the Children

LONDON/GENEVA, 07 Nov 2022 - Save the Children is backing calls from a group of UN experts that has called on the Human Rights Council to urgently take action regarding Iran, including by establishing an international investigative mechanism during a special session.

Since the death on 16 September of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, thousands of people have taken part in demonstrations across the country in which dozens of children have reportedly been killed, injured and arrested.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javaid Rehman, said children have been disproportionately affected by the protests, with more than 27 children killed, schools raided, and children arrested for joining protests. Some estimates have put the number of children killed as high as 40.

A group of women leaders in business, politics and the arts from more than 14 countries – including Nobel laureates Malala Yousafzai and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad - has called for the expulsion of Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

With a proliferation of social media posts going viral, Iran last week said it had ordered an investigation into videos and images of violence by the government forces against Iranian protesters.

INGER ASHING, CEO OF SAVE THE CHILDREN INTERNATIONAL, SAID:

“We support the call for an international investigation into events in Iran over the past seven weeks and an immediate stop to violence against peaceful protests. Violence against children is unacceptable and any attack on women’s rights is an attack on girls’ rights.”

Save the Children is the world’s largest independent child rights organisation, reaching tens of millions of children annually in about 120 countries through its work to save and improve children’s lives. Securing children's rights is the foundation of our work. The organisation is not active in Iran.

Save the Children has made a 2030 commitment to ensure that violence against children is no longer tolerated and that the most vulnerable children around the world are protected. This includes working with governments to develop and implement protective policies for children as well as listening to and involving children in their own protection.

