20 May 2019

ICRC earmarks 400,000 euros to help flood-hit Iranians

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 19 May 2019 View Original

Tehran, May 19, IRNA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has allocated 400,000 euros to support the Iranian Red Crescent Society as well as the people affected by the recent flash floods.

The ICRC mission head in Iran Mark Acherman says 100,000 euros have been allocated to help Iran’s Red Crescent. The remaining 300,000 has been earmarked to help the flood-stricken Iranians. 'These amounts will be delivered to the IRCS in the coming weeks,' said Acherman.

The ICRC official says the amount will be used to supply emergency relief such as the tents, blankets and kitchen utensils. The funds will also be used to supply the Iranian Red Crescent Society with the necessary relief items to be used in the upcoming emergency situations.

The Iranian Red Crescent dispatched 3,900 response units as soon as the inundation affected large swathes of the country that affected more than 300,000 people in total.

9218**2050

