ICRC Donates Oxygen Concentrators to IRCS to Combat COVID-19

TEHRAN, 20 December 2020 (IRCS) - In a ceremony held in Tehran on December 20, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) donated 400 portable oxygen concentration machines to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to support the Society in fight against Covid-19.

These oxygen concentrators are made in Iran and the ICRC has allocated 250,000 CHF to the purchase of the devices.

“We are now with the friends of the Red Cross, and this shows our presence in an international family with 192 member countries, and in fact, it represents the international community helping each other in a crisis, which is a very pleasant event,” said Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, Secretary-General of the Iranian Red Crescent in the ceremony.

“At a time when we are affected by sanctions, in addition to financial aid, there are other sorts of aid that require the Federation and the Committee to tap their international potentialities. For instance, this international capacity can help us buy vaccines.” he added.

Three weeks earlier, Iranian Red Crescent provided 4,997 medical items to assist patients suffering from Covid-19 by dipping into contributions from benefactors.

The items which included 999 Oxygen Capsules, 999 Manometers (Pressure measurement), 999 Pulse Oximeters and 300 Respiratory masks, were donated to the Red Crescent’s Medical Equipment Bank in order to be used by patients infected by coronavirus.

Medical Equipment Bank is established in the branches of the Iranian Red Crescent for the welfare of the needy patients. Patients in need can refer to the Red Crescent and benefit from the Red Crescent medical equipment on loan.

Furthermore, Daniel Munoz-Rojas, Deputy of the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation in Tehran, said:“The Red Crescent is fighting Covid-19 with its own capacity and the help of the Red Cross. The International Committee of the Red Cross is happy to help patients rest at home instead of in a hospital, and the capacity of hospitals is empty.”

ICRC had also donated another 500K CHF to the IRCS in April 2020 to provide Personal Protective Equipment to people with special/chronic diseases as well as food items to vulnerable groups.