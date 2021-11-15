Head of Iran's Red Crescent Society: 137 villages affected by quake

Tehran, IRNA – The Head of Red Crescent Society of Iran said on Sunday night that surveys show that homes in 137 villages in Hormuzgan province have been damaged due to Sunday evening quake, but fortunately despite the high strength of the earthquake the extent of damages and casualties is not too severe.

Karim Hemmati said that at 15:37 local time a 6.4 magnitude quake on Richter scale shook many parts in Hormuzgan, which was also felt in Iran’s neighboring countries.

He said that the quake jolted the northern and northeastern parts of Bandar Abbas port city seriously and caused damages to some homes, too.

“The relief and rescue teams of the IRSC were dispatched to the region immediately and the neighboring provinces are on full alert,” said the IRSC head.

Hemmati said that despite the strength of the quake in the south of the country there are not huge damages.’

“After the quake 150 operation forces surveyed the situation in 61 villages, but their surveys show that 137 villages have been affected by the earthquake and therefore, more teams have been dispatched to those villages as well,” added Hemmati.

The IRCS head said that the IRSC had in advance been ready for this earthquake, saying that in Hormuzgan province there are 8,000 tents and 17,000 blankets in IRSC warehouses, and there is no shortage in that respect.

He said that Kerman and Fars provinces, too, have been announced as assistant provinces so that sufficient support will be at hand upon declaring need.

Hemmati said that the IRSC officials are stationed at the sports stadiums and schools to provide for emergency residence of the quake victims and food stuff and relief items too, are ready to be distributed among citizens.

“Also, 5,000 tents, 2,700 blankets, and 5,000 rugs have been sent along with other relief and rescue items to the central part of the earthquake-stricken region,” he said.

The head of the IRCS said that the operations will also continue tomorrow (on Monday) and the entire region will be under the services of the IRSC.

"The IRSC will remain by the side of the people till the end and will assist the entire quake-stricken victims to decrease their pains and sorrows," emphasized Hemmati.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).